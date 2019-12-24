Graham Potter: Business as usual for Brighton over Christmas period

Brighton boss Graham Potter has declared “bah humbug” to Christmas as he prepares his players for two matches in 48 hours.

The Seagulls must travel to Tottenham for a Boxing Day appointment in the Premier League before hosting Bournemouth on Saturday, also a 1230 kick-off.

Training sessions are planned for Christmas Eve and the following morning before the squad heads to London for an overnight stay in anticipation of the Spurs clash.

“It’s a bit dull I know, but it’s business as usual,” Potter told reporters at a press conference.

“We had our Christmas Lunch last week, so with Premier League games on Boxing Day and Saturday it is bah humbug as far as I’m concerned!

“We will train on Christmas Day a bit earlier than usual, so I don’t have to cook Christmas Dinner!

“The players can then have some time at home with their families and then we travel to London in the evening.”

Brighton thumped Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium in early October but Potter insists they are a different proposition with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

“It’s a different Tottenham side because they’ve got a new manager, but they’ve still got some top-quality players and Jose has done a brilliant job since he came in,” Potter said.