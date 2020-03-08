Graham Potter hoping for ‘ketchup effect’ as Brighton look to end winless run

Boss Graham Potter hopes Brighton’s “ketchup effect” will help them cut the mustard in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are winless in their last nine top-flight games, drawing six times since their last victory in December.

They held Wolves to a goalless draw at Molineux on Saturday to move two points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton face Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in four of their next five outings but Potter feels they are close to ending their winless run.

He said: “I hope it’s the old ‘ketchup effect’ as they say in Sweden. It’s when you hit the bottle and eventually it all splurts out.

“We need to get points, however they come against whoever they come doesn’t matter.

“We feel we can be competitive against anyone, we have respect for the opposition but we feel we can match teams.

“We have to get the points against whoever – we can’t fear it. We have to take the challenge on.”

Former Swansea manager Potter is in his first season in the Premier League after replacing Chris Hughton last year.

He has won seven of his 32 games in charge with Brighton 15th in the table and battling relegation having last won on December 28.

Potter said: “I’d be lying if I said it was enjoyable because it’s not pleasant but it allows you to challenge yourself in a way you should be grateful for.

“Life isn’t about upward curves all the time and everything isn’t a bed of roses.

“I understand that and I wouldn’t have been able to get to this point if I hadn’t recovered from setbacks, failures and mistakes.

“We’re keeping a balanced state, act with integrity all the time and represent this great club the best we can.”

Solly March wasted Brighton’s best chance on Saturday when he shot over in the second half, while Leander Dendoncker fired over for Wolves.

“We had the feeling we weren’t the inferior team on the pitch, sometimes you have to think positively,” added Potter.

“The players have gone through a patch where results haven’t been as we want but still they are resilient, do the things we are asking, want to fight for each other and they are really good signs.”