Graham Potter insists Brighton have not received approaches for Yves Bissouma

Graham Potter says Brighton have not received any approaches for Yves Bissouma and has questioned the reliability of media reports linking the midfielder with other clubs.

Mali international Bissouma is rumoured to be wanted by a host of Europe’s top sides, including Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been among the Seagulls’ most consistent performers this season and started each of the 13 top-flight games for which he has been available.

Albion head coach Potter believes Bissouma is far from realising his full potential and dismissed suggestions he is poised for an imminent departure from the Amex Stadium.

“There have been no approaches. As I’ve said before, just because it’s in the newspaper, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true,” said Potter, whose side sit two points above the relegation zone.

“My focus on Yves is how I can help him improve and I think he’s still got some improvement to do.

“That’s my focus with him, to try and help him reach his full potential. He’s got some work to do yet, so that’s what we are focusing on.”

Bissouma, whose Brighton contract runs until 2023, was signed from French club Lille in July 2018 for an undisclosed fee, reportedly worth around £15million.

He initially struggled to hold down a regular starting role for the Seagulls but has become increasingly influential under Potter since football resumed post-lockdown in June.

Bissouma has made 70 appearances in all competitions for the south-coast club, scoring three times.