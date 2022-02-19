Greg Kiltie grabs point at Livingston as St Mirren begin life after Jim Goodwin

Greg Kiltie’s late goal secured St Mirren a draw at Livingston after losing manager Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen earlier in the day.

Bruce Anderson looked to have handed the Paisley side their first defeat of 2022 until Kiltie struck on 78 minutes.

Saints lost Charles Dunne to a straight red card five minutes after levelling but held on to take a point.

Interim manager Jamie Langfield had resisted the urge to put his own stamp on the team, selecting the same starting XI that had knocked Kelty Hearts out of the Scottish Cup.

Livingston were similarly unchanged from their penalty shoot-out loss to Hearts the previous weekend.

Saints had the first chance of the game. Jordan Jones worked a one-two with Connor Ronan but his shot was weak and found the side-netting.

The home side responded with an Anderson shot that went just wide following a run forward by Nicky Devlin.

Stephane Omeonga then had an effort from distance that sailed over the top before Ayo Obileye’s header from an Alan Forrest corner also went over.

Jason Holt then forced Jak Alnwick into the first save of the game with a drive from the edge of the box that the St Mirren goalkeeper fielded easily.

The home fans appealed for a red card early in the second half when Anderson went down holding his face after Dunne had run past him but referee Willie Collum saw nothing amiss.

Joel Nouble then had a chance at the back post as Forrest’s deflected effort fell into his path but the forward made a mess of his finish.

The former Arbroath loanee, however, had a hand in helping Livi move in front. He sent Devlin clear down the right who then crossed for Anderson.

His first effort hit the post but the ball bounced back off the striker, with defender Joe Shaughnessy in close order, and rolled into the net for a fortunate opener.

Saints drew level 12 minutes from time. Scott Tanser’s corner was headed back across goal by Marcus Fraser before falling for Kiltie who drove a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men late in the game when Dunne was adjudged to have caught Sebastian Soto in the face and shown a straight red card.

And from the resulting free kick, Alnwick made a brilliant save to prevent another own goal after Fraser’s attempted clearance had cannoned against Richard Tait.