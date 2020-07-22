Greg Taylor likes what he sees from Mohamed Elyounoussi

Greg Taylor has tipped Mohamed Elyounoussi to play a starring role as Celtic look to complete the final act in their bid for 10 in a row.

The Scotland left-back is a big fan of Nowegian ace Elyounoussi, who has returned to Glasgow for a second spell on loan from Southampton.

Along with midfielder Callum McGregor, Taylor has formed a threatening attacking triumvirate down the left hand side of Neil Lennon’s line-up during pre-season.

And it has already got the the 22-year-old defender excited as he eyes up the new campaign.

Elyounoussi climbed off the bench to score a consolation strike against Lyon at the weekend and Taylor is predicting more big moments in the months to come.

“All three of us – myself, Moi Elyounoussi and Callum McGregor – all like playing together,” Taylor told CelticTV. “There’s a good understanding there and we’ve developed that over the last few weeks in pre-season.

“Hopefully that goes from strength to strength. I’m certainly enjoying it and I think the other two lads are as well.

“Moi’s movement is top-class. I think he’ll play a massive part this season and be a massive player for us.

“I certainly enjoy having him in front of me and I think the boys certainly enjoy having him in the team.

“He scored again the other night and hopefully he can continue doing that.”

The Hoops played in front of three sparse crowds during their week-long pre-season trip to France.

But it will be a total shut-out when the champions return to Celtic Park for the unveiling of their ninth successive league flag against Hamilton a week on Sunday.

That will take some getting used to for a side used to being roared on at home by 60,000 fans – and Taylor hopes the current lockdown will not last too long.

He added: “For pre-season, it’s not often big attendances anyway, so we’re getting used to that.

“Of course, we’ll miss our fans when we’re back at home. They play a massive part and they push us on, but hopefully it won’t be too long – for them and for us – and we’ll try and put on a performance for them watching at home.”