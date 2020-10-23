Guy Melamed could be named in St Johnstone squad for Dundee United clash

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is considering whether to introduce Guy Melamed to his squad for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The Israeli striker has joined in with training after completing his 14-day quarantine period.

However, Saints have scored 12 goals in two matches and Melamed may be given another week to build up his fitness.

Dundee United are without winger Logan Chalmers after the 20-year-old suffered an ankle injury against Aberdeen.

Cammy Smith joined Ayr on loan this week while Paul McMullan and Adrian Sporle miss out with groin problems.

Recent signing Jeando Fuchs remains short of fitness following his spell in quarantine.