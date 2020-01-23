Hamilton boss Rice remaining focused despite upcoming SFA hearing

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice insists there is no chance of him being distracted by his personal problems.

Rice faces a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing next Thursday after reporting himself for breaching betting regulations over the past five seasons.

The 56-year-old released a statement on Monday admitting he had suffered a relapse in his battle against a “horrible” gambling addiction.

Hamilton came close to getting a result at Easter Road on Wednesday before Paul Hanlon’s late winner completed Hibernian’s comeback and the Accies boss is now preparing for Saturday’s visit of Livingston.

And the former Nottingham Forest and Hibs midfielder is adamant he has no problem focusing on football.

“For me, it’s the easiest thing in the world,” he said. “Football is my life and always has been. I give it 100 per cent every single day.

“My focus is totally on football. There are other side issues we all know about but I don’t think anyone can ever accuse me of not being totally focused on my football.

“I have always concentrated on football, it’s what I have done for 40 years. My work ethic has never changed, my character has never changed. Football means everything to me and it means everything to get my team right for Saturday.”

Rice does not want to speak publicly about the gambling issue before the SFA hearing.

But he said: “The support has been fantastic. I am very appreciative of it and very humbled by it all.”