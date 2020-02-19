Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton’s red card rescinded

Hamilton have succeeded in appealing against Jamie Hamilton’s latest red card.

The defender was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity when Accies were 2-0 up against Hearts in the 21st minute of their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was ruled to have handled the ball as he challenged Liam Boyce.

But the dismissal has now been overturned, with the club tweeting: “We can now confirm Jamie Hamilton’s red card at Tynecastle has been rescinded.”