Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Raith Rovers in Championship
By PA Staff
Hamilton hit back from 4-0 down to draw a cinch Championship thriller at Raith Rovers 4-4.
The visitors, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season, produced a stunning comeback in the final 25 minutes at Stark’s Park.
Rovers took the lead in the 13th minute when referee Nick Walsh spotted a handball and Lewis Vaughan beat goalkeeper Ryan Fulton from the spot.
It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when fellow forward Dario Zanatta finished off a quick breakaway move by the home side.
Rovers were 3-0 ahead seven minutes into the second half when recent signing Aidan Connolly beat Fulton with a low shot, then Vaughan powered clear before coolly chipping a fourth in the 65th minute.
Accies’ comeback started three minutes later when Kieran MacDonald headed in a cross from substitute Andrew Ryan, before Ryan himself made it 4-2 10 minutes later with a powerful angled drive.
MacDonald set up an exciting finish with seven minutes remaining when he turned in a low cross to make it 4-3, before Shaun Want capped the comeback with the equaliser two minutes into added time.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.