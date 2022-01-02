Hamilton kick off new year with convincing victory at Queen of the South

Joshua Mullin scored twice and Jamie Hamilton was also on target as Hamilton secured a convincing 3-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

The visitors hit the front on 20 minutes when Mullin tapped in the rebound from his own penalty after Ronan Hughes had been brought down in the box.

The home side were soon down to 10 men when Willie Gibson, who had been booked for dissent in the aftermath of the spot-kick incident, was given his marching orders moments later, seemingly for continuing his complaint.

Accies doubled their advantage with 69 minutes on the clock when Hughes teed up Hamilton to fire into the net.

And the visitors were out of sight seven minutes later when Mullin got his second of the game with a header at the back post.

The result gave sixth-placed Accies back-to-back away wins and left Queen of the South third from bottom.