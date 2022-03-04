Hard work has put Ross County in top-six picture, says Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists his players deserve the credit for putting themselves in top-six contention after embracing the hard work and dedication needed to improve.

County recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in the cinch Premiership season when they won 1-0 at Motherwell on Wednesday to follow up victory over St Johnstone.

From being bottom on December 11, County have risen to eighth and are just two points off the top six with four games left until the split.

Mackay’s men host St Mirren on Saturday with the prospect of ending the day in the top half of the table.

“There is no magic wand to this, it’s repetition of best practices as much as you can and you just have to do that day after day, week after week,” the Dingwall manager told STV.

“You talk about players in terms of them coming into the environment and actually embracing it and that’s what they have really done.”