Harrogate appoint Sarah Barry as chief executive officer

Harrogate have appointed Sarah Barry as the club’s chief executive officer.

Town were promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 2020 and Barry will take up the new role created by the club on September 13.

Harrogate-born Barry had been managing director of local commercial radio station Stray FM since 2003 before leaving the post in September last year.

Harrogate chairman Irving Weaver said: “It is an exciting time as fans return to football, and with Harrogate Town’s first full season with fans in Football League Two, and I’m delighted that Sarah is going to join us in a new role as chief executive officer.

“Sarah joins with a wealth of experience and business acumen in leading a team, with 25 years growing a successful media business at Stray FM.”

The Sulphurites, in their second season in the EFL, have won all three of their Sky Bet League Two matches this season and sit third in the table.