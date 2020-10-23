Harrogate boss Simon Weaver hopes flying start in League Two can be maintained

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver refuses to make any bold proclamations after his side’s impressive start to life in the English Football League.

Town, promoted to Sky Bet League Two for the first time in August, could conceivably finish the weekend in top spot with victory at Colchester if other results go their way.

“I don’t want to start making big statements that we will be up there at the end of the season, that’s for sure,” Weaver told the PA news agency.

“We really are just trying to dig in every game and see where the energy takes us.”

Weaver’s side announced their EFL arrival by thrashing Southend 4-0 on the opening day and currently sit fourth following successive league wins at Yorkshire rivals Bradford, newly-promoted Barrow and Grimsby.

“We’ve seen some remarks about us being organised and good from throw-ins, but the lads like being under-estimated and I’m not going to change that,” Weaver said.

“A lot of people will probably think we’ll blow up or we’re just riding the crest of the wave at the minute.

“But hopefully we can sustain it and prove that we’ve got ability as well as energy and we can keep competing at the top end, which would be brilliant in our first year.”

Harrogate only turned professional at the start of the 2017/18 season and have since won promotion twice to seal their place in the EFL for the first time.

“The progression since we’ve gone full-time has just been great, it’s been brilliant,” Weaver said.

“But at this moment in time, fourth in League Two, I don’t think any of us imagined that six or seven years ago.

“We’re enjoying the ride. I don’t think we’ve exceeded expectations in terms of the performances, but obviously we’re delighted with the points tally and hopefully we can keep it going.

“So far I couldn’t have asked for more from the players, they’ve carried out their roles with energy and carried on from where we left off really.

“We’re just trying to put every ounce of energy into every game and we’ve upset a few by doing that, but it’s been great. I couldn’t ask for any more.”