Gareth Southgate believes Harry Kane will be fit in time for Euro 2020

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been out of action since New Year’s Day, after rupturing a tendon in his hamstring during a Premier League clash with Southampton.

With Euro 2020 just over three months away, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho boosted the Three Lions’ hopes last week by saying Kane was “ahead of schedule” with his recovery.

The Portuguese boss believes the striker could be back in time to feature in five league games before the end of the campaign.

And while Southgate has also seen encouraging signs, he underlined that Kane, like his England team-mate Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, needs to ensure he doesn’t rush his recuperation.

"As far as I am concerned he's on schedule, with all the information that we've had we know that he is progressing well," he told Sky Sports News.

"He'll give himself the best chance of being fit by following everything to the absolute letter.

"I am not surprised by that news and of course it is good to hear."

“Harry and Marcus Rashford have both had serious injuries, they are both long-term injuries, but both of them will do everything within their powers to be fit and ready for us in the summer," he added.

"I think that is difficult to say. The first priority for both of them is to get back playing for their clubs, they are players of Manchester United and Tottenham first and foremost. All being well they will be available for us in the summer.

"I know that both of them want to affect their club's season and the end of this season.

"They are both optimistic and both are very focused on their recovery. It's frustrating for any player to have long-term injuries. Both clubs are pushing for the top four so they are missing big games, big European ties they are missing.

"We have make sure for both it's not a case of just being fit for us, they have long careers ahead of them as well."

Now read...

ANDY MITTEN: Is David De Gea’s first-choice place safe at Manchester United?

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world