Harry Kane is now joint-second in the all-time England scorers list
By Mark White published
England captain Harry Kane has drawn level with Sir Bobby Charlton – and has just four to go to equal Wayne Rooney
England captain Harry Kane now has 49 goals for England – and is just four away from equalling Wayne Rooney's record.
The Tottenham striker has equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's total of nearly half a century, which stood for decades before the World Cup winner was surpassed by Rooney. Rooney also surpassed Charlton as Manchester United's record goalscorer.
Kane is still just 28 – and will almost certainly surpass Rooney with ease.
Kane got his first cap in 2015 and scored on his international debut. He has since won a Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, scoring six goals at the tournament, before scoring a further four at Euro 2020.
For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
POGBA Midfielder reveals he has suffered depression several times
MUFC Wayne Rooney's 10 greatest career moments
GAFFER Erik Ten Hag in talks to become next Man United manager
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.