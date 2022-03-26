Harry Kane is now joint-second in the all-time England scorers list

England captain Harry Kane now has 49 goals for England – and is just four away from equalling Wayne Rooney's record.

The Tottenham striker has equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's total of nearly half a century, which stood for decades before the World Cup winner was surpassed by Rooney. Rooney also surpassed Charlton as Manchester United's record goalscorer.

Kane is still just 28 – and will almost certainly surpass Rooney with ease.

Kane got his first cap in 2015 and scored on his international debut. He has since won a Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, scoring six goals at the tournament, before scoring a further four at Euro 2020.

