Harry Kane reiterates desire to win trophies after Tottenham fell short again

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to win the biggest trophies after Tottenham fell short again in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Kane has been one of the standout players in the Premier League and Europe for the last six years, but, although Spurs have come close, he has not been able to win any silverware.

Sunday’s loss to Manchester City followed defeat in the 2015 League Cup final and the 2019 Champions League final, while successive Premier League title challenges fell away at the crucial stage in 2016 and 2017.

The striker’s future has been subject to intense speculation recently given Tottenham’s decline over the past couple of years and Kane’s incredible form on the pitch amid what he has called a “disappointing season” for the club.

Yesterday was tough to take we gave it our all but came up short. Can just focus on five massive games to go in the league. Brilliant to have had fans back in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/DyhIU7z21r— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 26, 2021

That form has been recognised by winning the Premier League Player of the Year and the London Football Awards, but Kane is only interested in winning team gongs.

“Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements,” he said on Sky Sports. “When I look back at the end of my career, these are the things I will go over and take in more but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies.

“I want to be winning the biggest prizes there is to offer and we are not quite doing that.

“It is bittersweet, I would rather be winning team trophies and this one but it is what it is. I am proud to win it, it means it’s been a good season on the pitch.

“So I have got to try and continue what I am doing.”

Kane recently said that he would assess his future in the summer and the pointed comments about Spurs being unable to win trophies could be a hint that he sees his future elsewhere.

But it will be incredibly difficult for any club to get him out of Tottenham this summer.

The club insist he is not for sale and their star asset still has three years left on his current contract, meaning it would take an astronomical bid to tempt hard negotiator Daniel Levy into any business, something that is unlikely to happen given the financial climate of the game post-coronavirus.

It looked like this season might have seen Spurs finally decorate their trophy cabinet as they were top of the Premier League in December and among the favourites for the Europa League before a shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

The 1-0 defeat to City on Sunday ended any hope of silverware so Kane says his side have to focus on the outside chance they can still make the top four.

Tottenham were Champions League runners-up in 2019 as Kane missed out on another chance of silverware (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It has been a disappointing season if I am totally honest,” the 27-year-old said.

“We have had so many opportunities and been in so many games where we have been ahead or been in a good position going into the last 15 minutes and we haven’t quite got over the line for one reason or another.

“When we look back, we were in a great position come November and that spell over December and January really put a halt to what we were trying to achieve.

“We have got loads to improve on. The thing now is to try and finish strong, try and win the last five games, hopefully try and make the Champions League spot.

“It has been disappointing and as players we have to take responsibility and when we go away in the summer really focus on what we can improve on and do better.”