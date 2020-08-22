Harry Maguire remains silent as he leaves Greek court following Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire declined to answer questions as he left a court hearing on Saturday morning regarding an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in last Sunday’s semi-final in Cologne.

Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening along with two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s most expensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Harry Maguire gets into a waiting van after the court hearing on Saturday morning (Michael Varaklas/AP).

The England international remained silent when questioned by reporters when leaving the court in Syros, with the details of the proceedings yet to be clarified.

The Hellenic Police allege one of their officers was hit as he tried to break up a disturbance on Mykonos and that the three men later resisted arrest by “pushing and beating three officers”.

A statement from the Hellenic Police’s South Aegean region press office said on Friday: “Three foreigners, aged 27, 28 and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos police department.

Journalists and photographers gathered in front of the van used to transport Harry Maguire away from court on Saturday (Michael Varaklas/AP).

“Patrolling police officers in the area of ​​Mykonos intervened and normalised a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.

“The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers.

“One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested (men) were taken to the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.”

Harry Maguire played in the Europa League semi-finals against Sevilla last Sunday (Ina Fassbender/AP).

United released a statement on Friday morning which read: “The club are aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Maguire joined United in a record-breaking £80million move from Leicester last summer and made more appearances than anyone else during his maiden season at the club.

The 27-year-old was one of the stars of England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia and has made 26 appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men.