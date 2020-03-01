Harry Winks says "honest conversation" with Jose Mourinho helped turn his Tottenham form around

Harry Winks has credited Jose Mourinho for helping him recapture his best form at Tottenham.

The England international struggled to nail down a regular starting spot during the early part of Mourinho's tenure.

However, the midfielder has been much more involved in recent weeks and says that a conversation with his manager prompted the turnaround.

“I had an honest chat with the manager and he told me what he believed I needed to do," he said. “It was just an honest conversation, which I respect massively. It started with training.

“I just think my whole level and just the intensity as well, which I said to the manager that I agree. Since we had that conversation things have improved and I have been playing more and it is important that I keep those levels and intensity because I want to stay in the team.

“Over the last few years I have realised what pains I can play with and which I need to be a little more pragmatic about. It's something I've got used to now. I am sure every footballer would say the same.

"He [Mourinho] appreciates what everyone brings to the team and what their strengths are.

“He prefers defensive shape and being organised. That is something we needed to improve on anyway because we were shopping too many goals. Defensively, my role is a lot more important now. I needed to improve on that. I think defensively I have started to improve under the new manager.

“He has said it many times, he wants us to keep the ball, he wants us to create chances, and wants us to build from the back when it is the right time. We are still in the early phases of working out what the strategy is and what the tactics are.”

Spurs continue their top-four challenge with a home game against Wolves on Sunday.

