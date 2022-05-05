Hartlepool sack Graeme Lee following downturn in form

Hartlepool have sacked manager Graeme Lee just five months after his appointment.

Lee, 43, was appointed Pools boss on December 1 after Dave Challinor left the Sky Bet League Two club to take over Stockport in the division below.

Hartlepool, who reached the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy, have won only once in 11 league games and head into Saturday’s finale at home to Colchester in 16th place.

Chairman Raj Singh told the club website: “While we had some great results and occasions in cup competitions, unfortunately our league performances have not been good enough, with only seven wins since Graeme joined the club, and as a board we have become increasingly concerned by the drop-off in form.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. Graeme is a really good person and he has given everything to the job.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme for his efforts and I wish him and his family well for the future.

“After achieving promotion back to the Football League last year, we remain ambitious as a club to continue our progress, with promotion to League One being our target.

“We have put a lot of work into operating the club with a robust financial and commercial model to protect it long-term.

“This is now allowing us to bring back the academy and we will be making a number of other significant investments into infrastructure and people this summer.

“Further, after investing money into the team in January, we will continue to add more quality this summer window and beyond.

”The club has made real progress over recent years and I felt it important to make this decision now, so we can get our new manager in place as early as possible to prepare for the new season.”

Lee’s assistants Michael Nelson and Anthony Sweeney will be in charge for the Colchester game.