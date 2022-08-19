Harvey Barnes back in contention for Leicester against Southampton
By PA Staff published
Leicester will have Harvey Barnes back for the visit of Southampton.
Barnes has missed the opening two games of the season with a knee injury sustained in pre-season but has returned to training this week and looks set to be involved.
Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) continue to miss out.
Southampton forward Che Adams will be fit to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
Adams suffered a minor injury during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Leeds but returned to training on Thursday.
Full-backs Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento and forward Theo Walcott remain unavailable for Saints.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Fofana, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Kotchap, Lyanco, Stephens, Valery, Simeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Lavia, Romeu, Aribo, Diallo, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Redmond, A. Armstrong, Mara, Adams.
