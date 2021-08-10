Head coach sees Russell Martin sees Swansea side secure first win at Reading

New Swansea head coach Russell Martin secured his first victory at the second time of asking when his side defeated a youthful Reading outfit 3-0 in the Carabao Cup first round.

City went ahead in the 16th minute of a low-key first period when defender Joel Latibeaudiere nodded in powerfully.

Swansea continued their dominance after the break, with Ben Cabango heading in a second goal on the hour mark and Joel Piroe slotting in a third late on.

City lost their opening Championship outing 2-1 at Blackburn on Saturday and Martin made only six changes to his starting XI.

They dominated the first half, with Yan Dhanda curling over the left-wing corner that allowed Latibeaudiere to head home unchallenged at the far post.

Reading offered little going forward and, after goalkeeper Luke Southwood had saved superbly from Piroe, City moved 2-0 ahead.

Matt Grimes’ corner caused panic in the home area and Cabango stooped to nod in from close range.

Swansea then cruised to victory, with Piroe’s calm finish from the edge of the area in the 83rd minute settling it.

Reading, who had used their three substitutes, were forced to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men after left-back Nelson Abbey went off injured.