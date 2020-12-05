Health officials concerned about Dundee Utd squad photo impact on Covid outbreak
By PA Staff
A Dundee United squad photo ahead of their coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns with public health officials.
A traditional squad photo shoot has emerged in the media after three non-playing members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 this week.
The entire United first-team coaching staff and nine players were instructed to self-isolate with academy coach Thomas Courts taking charge for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Livingston.
The photograph features 49 people and was reported to have been taken on November 27.
Scotland’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Off The Ball programme: “We now know that some people in that photograph were positive.
“So they were in their infectious period when that photograph was taken. That’s the problem, that’s a risk for them, for those around them, for their families.
“The outcome is up to the football authorities.
📷🍀 𝑩𝒆𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔 at the #CelticFC 2020/21 team photoshoot!— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 17, 2020
“I was, to say the least, a little surprised to see 49 people in a non-distanced club photograph.
“That didn’t seem to me to be an essential part of the return of Scottish football in a safe and considered way. It’s not something that fits in with the guidelines.”
Celtic could also face questions after footage of a similar squad photo being taken at their Lennoxtown training base last month was highlighted.
