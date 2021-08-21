Hearts boss Robbie Neilson eager for another full house against Aberdeen

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson cannot wait to experience a full Tynecastle again as he looks forward to a showdown with fellow high-flyers Aberdeen.

The game will herald the return of unlimited crowds, save for the area directly above the dugouts where substitutes are still sitting socially distanced.

Hearts were roared on by about 5,000 fans in their opening cinch Premiership victory against Celtic but could have close to four times that number when the Dons visit on Sunday with a section reserved for travelling fans.

Neilson’s last involvement in a capacity crowd at Tynecastle was when his side beat Rangers in November 2016 to move second in the Premiership, before he departed for MK Dons.

“I am just desperate to see the full house, it will be brilliant to have that atmosphere in the stadium,” he said. “It’s been a long, long time.

“It’s a great game to be involved in, Aberdeen are flying high at the moment like we are.

“It’s two teams that are coming to win the game. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and I’m looking forward to it.

“Obviously Rangers, Celtic, Hibs are massive games for us but Aberdeen is in that same context as well.”