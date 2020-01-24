Hearts complete loan move for Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick
Hearts have announced the signing of Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
The move reunites the 20-year-old with Jambos boss Daniel Stendel, who signed Sibbick from AFC Wimbledon when he was in charge at Oakwell last summer.
Sibbick, who has made 18 Championship appearances for Barnsley, could make his Hearts debut in Sunday’s clash with Rangers.
