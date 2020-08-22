Hearts defender John Souttar suffers fresh injury blow
By PA Staff
Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar has suffered another injury blow.
The 23-year-old’s club announced he had suffered a “relapse of an Achilles injury”.
A brief statement added: “The Scotland defender will go for a scan, which will present a clearer picture of the extent of his injury.”
The former Dundee United player was carried off on a stretcher with an Achilles injury during Hearts’ Scottish Cup win over Rangers on February 29.
Souttar had already missed several months of the season with an ankle problem.
The centre-back, who has three Scotland caps, previously suffered a ruptured Achilles in January 2017, which ruled him out for the rest of that season.
