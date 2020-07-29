Hearts handed home opener against Dundee

Hearts will start the 2020-21 season at home to Dundee after the fixtures for the Scottish Championship were revealed on Wednesday.

It will be Robbie Neilson’s first league game back with the Jambos after he returned as manager in June.

Relegation to the second tier of the Scottish Professional Football League was only confirmed for the Tynecastle outfit on Monday following an arbitration case.

The club joined forces with Partick Thistle to contest their relegations, but the panel decided the promotions of Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers should stand, while Stranraer’s relegation was also confirmed.

Neilson’s side will face Raith Rovers for the first time since the case on December 19 and end the regular season with a trip to the same opposition on April 30 as they bid to secure a Scottish Premiership return.

Partick Thistle will travel to Clyde on the opening day of the Scottish League One term and head to Cove Rangers two weeks later.