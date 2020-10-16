Hearts put six past rivals Dundee in crushing win

Hearts thrashed Scottish Championship rivals Dundee 6-2 in their bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

Michael Smith opened the scoring at Tynecastle after just four minutes before Josh Ginnelly doubled the home side’s advantage.

Charlie Adam pulled one back for Dundee but Liam Boyce restored Hearts’ two-goal advantage from the penalty spot with Stephen Kingsley adding a fourth in first-half stoppage time.

Danny Mullen netted for the visitors after the interval, but Kingsley struck his second of the night four minutes from the end before Andy Halliday completed a comprehensive win for the dominant home side.