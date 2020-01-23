Hearts winger Jake Mulraney set for Atlanta United move

Hearts have agreed a fee with Atlanta United for the sale of winger Jake Mulraney.

The 23-year-old will join the Major League Soccer club when the American transfer window opens on February 12.

Mulraney scored two goals in 52 appearances after joining Hearts from Inverness 18 months ago.

The Irishman had recently been told to train with the reserves as Hearts manager Daniel Stendel looked to sell him and reshape his squad.

The signing was hailed by former Rangers defender Carlos Bocanegra, who is Atlanta’s vice-president and technical director.

Bocanegra told his club’s website: “We’re excited to add another quality attacking player to our club in Jake.

“He’s a direct player with a lot of pace who can play anywhere across the front three.

“As he’s in the middle of a season, Jake will be able to get up to full fitness quickly and immediately compete.”

Meanwhile, Rory Currie has gone on loan to Linfield for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old recently returned from a spell at Forfar, where he made one start and six substitute appearances.