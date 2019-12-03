Hector Bellerin facing late test on hamstring injury

Hector Bellerin’s hamstring injury will be assessed ahead of Freddie Ljungberg’s first home game in interim charge of Arsenal.

Brighton are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium as Ljungberg looks to build on a 2-2 draw at Norwich on Sunday.

Bellerin has missed the last two games but could return against the Seagulls, while fellow Spaniard Dani Ceballos is definitely missing with his own hamstring complaint.

Brighton will be able to call on Bernado at the Emirates Stadium.

The left-back has not played since August due to a knee injury but is back in training.

Solly March (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) miss out.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Kolasinac, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Pepe, Saka, Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinelli.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Burn, Stephens, Bissouma, Bernardo, Gross, Mooy, Propper, Connolly, Duffy, Schelotto, Maupay, Trosard, Murray, Alzate