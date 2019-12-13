Helander misses for Rangers as Motherwell overcome sickness

Motherwell have managed to fend off the bug that hit Fir Park last week as they prepare for the visit of Rangers on Sunday.

Peter Hartley, Devante Cole and Christy Manzinga have all fully recovered after their availability was impacted.

Christian Ilic (hamstring) will again be missing along with long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will again be without defender Filip Helander.

The Swedish defender is waiting for the results of a scan on the foot injury he suffered the Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic to determine how long he will be out of action.

Steven Davis (foot) is also a doubt for the Fir Park clash but George Edmundson should have recovered from a bout of illness in time to be available to face the Steelmen while Jordan Jones is closing in on a return from a knee injury.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.