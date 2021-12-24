Trending

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous charged by SFA over Christian Ramirez challenge

By published

St Johnstone v Hibernian – Betfred Cup – Semi Final – Hampden Park
(Image credit: Jeff Holmes)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish Football Association following his challenge on Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old centre-back clashed with Ramirez as they fell to the ground during the cinch Premiership encounter but referee Alan Muir took no action with Porteous subsequently scoring the only goal of the game.

However, the Scotland Under-21 player was issued with a fast-track notice of complaint on Christmas Eve.

Porteous has been charged under disciplinary rule 200, which includes serious foul play and violent conduct, and faces a tribunal hearing on December 30.

On his official Twitter account Ramirez on Thursday posted: “Seems unintentional?” with a series of emojis.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1


*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1