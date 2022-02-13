Hibernian fight back to beat Arbroath in Scottish Cup

Kevin Nisbet and Chris Mueller struck in the second half as Hibernian came from behind to defeat cinch Championship leaders Arbroath 3-1 at a drizzly Gayfield and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Shaun Maloney’s side, without a win in their last six Premiership matches, looked in trouble when ex-Hearts striker Craig Wighton gave the home side an early lead.

But they held their nerve and levelled through Demetri Mitchell before seizing control of a potentially hazardous tie in the closing 20 minutes.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell made one change to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Hamilton on Wednesday as Liam Henderson replaced Nicky Low in midfield.

There was one alteration to the Hibs side that lost 2-0 to Rangers in midweek as Maloney gave on-loan Fulham winger Slyvester Jasper his first start for the club and Paul McGinn dropped out through injury.

Arbroath went ahead from the first chance of the match in the sixth minute when Wighton stabbed in the rebound after his initial header from a Colin Hamilton cross came back off Hibs defender Josh Doig.

Hibs responded well to this early setback and had a good chance to equalise in the 12th minute when a flowing move set Ewan Henderson free but Hamilton got across to make a vital saving tackle.

After a flurry of corners for the visitors, Chris Cadden shot just over from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna turned in the box after receiving a throw-in and flashed a powerful shot just wide from 15 yards out in the 16th minute.

Hibs got themselves level in the 20th minute when the unmarked Mitchell nodded in at the back post after being picked out by a perfect cross from Lewis Stevenson.

The visitors went on to enjoy the majority of the ball for the remainder of the first half and goalkeeper Derek Gaston had to make an excellent save to deny Cadden in the 35th minute after the Hibs player got himself clear on the right.

Two minutes later, Gaston made a fine double save to frustrate Nisbet, who had got himself into a good position inside the box.

The Red Lichties emerged strongly after the interval and Scott Stewart and Jack Hamilton were both denied by impressive saves from Matt Macey.

Hibs had a decent chance after an hour when Cadden’s ball across goal found its way to the back post, but Mitchell drove into the side-netting from a tight angle.

The Premiership side eventually got themselves in front in the 71st minute when Nisbet fired home from 10 yards out after being picked out by Henderson’s cross.

And substitute Mueller sealed the win with three minutes left when he poked in his first goal for the club after Cadden’s delivery from the right broke kindly to him just a few yards out.