Hibernian tie down in-demand left-back Josh Doig to new long-term deal

Hibernian have handed in-demand youngster Josh Doig a new long-term deal in a bid to stave off interest from England.

The 18-year-old academy recruit has been a major hit since breaking into Jack Ross’ team earlier this season, already attracted admiring glances from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Now Hibs have acted quickly to make sure the talented left-back is tied down on a fresh contract that runs to the summer of 2025.

It caps off a dream week for the Scotland Under-18 international, who netted his first senior goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hamilton.

Doig told Hibs’ official website: “I’m grateful for the new contract and the club’s faith in me.

“This season’s gone better than I could have hoped for and it doesn’t seem that long ago that my family were with me at the training ground to sign my first professional contract.

“I owe the gaffer, the backroom staff and my team-mates a lot for giving me the opportunity to do what I love and for helping me whenever I’ve needed it.

“I’ve said it often enough, but I get unbelievable support from the senior players here. A young player couldn’t wish to be in a better dressing room.

“I said when I signed the first professional contract that it was an important step, but it was only one step and the same applies to this one.

“I know what I want to improve on, and I want to do whatever it takes to stay in the team and make sure we have a strong finish to the season.

“I’ve still not really had the chance to play in front of a full Easter Road or experience European football. If we were able to do both next season it would be another dream come true.”

Ross handed Doig his first-team debut in Hibs’ season-opener with Kilmarnock and has been rewarded with that show of faith with a string of impressive displays.

“I’m delighted that Josh has taken the decision to sign a new contract and I think it’s testament to the belief that the players have in what we’re trying to build here,” said Ross.

“He’s deserved all the plaudits that have come his way because he’s worked so hard on his game and he is a pleasure to coach.

“My job is to continue to improve him, on and off the pitch, because I think we’re just scratching the surface of his full potential.”