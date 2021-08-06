Hibernian’s Josh Doig in contention for return to action against Ross County

Left-back Josh Doig is in contention for a return to action for Hibernian after two games on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old was left out for matches against Motherwell and Rijeka – with the Easter Road side braced for a bid which has not yet arrived – and manager Jack Ross will now consider him for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Striker Kevin Nisbet sustained a knock against Rijeka at Easter Road on Thursday but Ross is hopeful he will be fit. Melker Hallberg (knee), Chris Cadden (thigh) and Sean Mackie (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Ross County could have five new players in their ranks.

Midfielders Ben Paton and Jack Burroughs signed on Friday along with goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer. Defender Harry Clarke arrived earlier in the week and David Cancola trained for the first time on Monday following a quarantine stint.

Jake Vokins is out for about 10 weeks with a broken foot.