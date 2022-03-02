Hibs boss Shaun Maloney happy to take a point and move on from Dundee clash

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney admitted the cinch Premiership goalless draw with Dundee at Dens Park could ultimately prove to be a good result for his side.

Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute after Rocky Bushiri was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Paul McGowan.

Maloney admitted he could not assess whether the dismissal was deserved but he was certain his side showed plenty of spirit to secure a point.

“I have only seen one angle and I couldn’t quite see it,” said Maloney.

“I was happy with the performance. We could have been more incisive in the final third and we were a bit tentative.

“I think this could turn out to be a very good point in the end.”

The game was overshadowed from a Hibs perspective after Kevin Nisbet had been ruled out for the season earlier in the day with a knee injury.

Maloney admitted he was devastated for the Scotland striker.

“It is hugely disappointing and a huge loss for us as he was getting back to his best form,” said Maloney.

“He is going to see an expert and it looks like surgery – we will find out in the next few days. It is definitely his season done. It is a big blow.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee admitted the draw gave him something to build on after losing his opening two games since taking over from James McPake.

“We picked a much more experienced team and I was delighted that they all stepped up,” said the 64-year-old.

“It was a better shape and it’s something we can build on.

“Not taking the three points isn’t the most important thing, we have time to chip away at what we need.

“But we needed to find a way to do that and tonight was the first step in doing that.”