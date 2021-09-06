Hibs defender Paul McGinn gets Scotland call-up after trio withdraw from squad

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn has been called into the Scotland squad for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Austria after Steve Clarke lost three key members of his group.

Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson have all withdrawn from the squad, prompting the manager to draft in the 30-year-old right-back, who is vice-captain at Easter Road.

McGinn, whose younger brother John is a mainstay of the Scotland squad, was first called up by Clarke for the double-header against Slovakia and Czech Republic last October but did not feature in either game.

Fraser and McLean both started the 2-0 defeat in Denmark last week, while Patterson impressed in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Moldova, but none of the trio will be available for the crucial showdown in Vienna.

The latest call-offs further deplete a squad which has already been ravaged by injury and Covid-related issued.