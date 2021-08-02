Hibs’ Kyle Magennis aiming to kick on after fortuitous equaliser at Motherwell

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis welcomed an overdue stroke of luck after starting the cinch Premiership season with a goal in a 3-2 victory at Motherwell.

The former St Mirren player admitted he benefited from a slice of fortune when scoring Hibs’ first equaliser.

Such breaks have been in short supply in recent years for Magennis, who missed much of the 2018-19 campaign through injury and then ruptured a cruciate ligament in January 2020.

After being reunited with former Buddies boss Jack Ross at Easter Road in October last year, Magennis had a stop-start debut season with a hamstring injury and Covid among the obstacles he faced.

The midfielder added an attacking edge to the Hibs midfield and might have had a first-half penalty after netting following a Paul McGinn cutback which came through a crowd of bodies.

“I didn’t really know much about the goal, to be fair, it just bounced off me and went in, but that’s a good start to the season,” he said.

“Hopefully I can kick on from here. It’s the first full pre-season I’ve had in two years. I’m feeling fit and it shows on the park.

“It was really difficult at the start, but these things happen in football.

“You just need to get your head down and deal with it and hopefully none of that happens this year, I get an injury-free year and kick on from it.

“It’s always good working with a manager who knows what you are capable of. He just kept saying to me last year, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll always believe in you, just get your head down, get fit and we’ll take it as we go’.”