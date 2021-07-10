How England’s players rated at Euro 2020

England will compete in their first major final in 55 years when they face Italy at Wembley in the Euro 2020 showpiece on Sunday.

The Three Lions have given the nation something to celebrate as the lifting of Covid lockdown and its remaining measurements draws closer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the 26-man squad fared during the tournament.

JORDAN PICKFORD: A few shaky moments but kept the most clean sheets in the competition and broke a 55-year England record as he topped 725 minutes without conceding. 8 (out of 10)

SAM JOHNSTONE: Made his debut in the warm-up win over Romania but purely a back-up role at the Euros. n/a

AARON RAMSDALE: Late call-up for the injured Dean Henderson but was always the third-choice. n/a

KYLE WALKER: A fine tournament for one of England’s older heads and adds value to the team at both ends of the pitch. 8

Kyle Walker put in a fine showing on the right-side of the England defence (Mike Egerton/PA)

KIERAN TRIPPIER: A surprise starter at left-back in the opening win over Croatia but a bit-part player from then on. 6

REECE JAMES: Champions League-winning right-back started the 0-0 draw with Scotland but had no other opportunities. 6

HARRY MAGUIRE: Picked by Gareth Southgate despite being injured, he was fit for the final group game and was a colossus from that point. Also netted a quarter-final goal against Ukraine. 8

JOHN STONES: While there was plenty of praise for Maguire, the Manchester City defender had a quietly brilliant tournament and did not put a foot wrong throughout. 8

John Stones started every game on England’s run to the final. (Mike Egerton/PA)

TYRONE MINGS: An able deputy in the first two games as Maguire fought back to fitness and often mentioned by Southgate as an integral part of the squad behind the scenes. 7

CONOR COADY: The Wolves skipper may have expected more of an on-field presence but, like Mings, his support for his team-mates has been praised. n/a

BEN WHITE: Called up to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold but failed to get any minutes. n/a

LUKE SHAW: Arguably one of the surprises of the tournament, the Manchester United left-back defied high-profile critic Jose Mourinho to be a star of Southgate’s side and laid on three assists.

8

BEN CHILWELL: Like James, went into the finals on the back of winning the Champions League but – as well as having to self-isolate for a spell – he was overlooked in favour of Trippier and

then Shaw. n/a

KALVIN PHILLIPS: The midfielder only made his Premier League and international debuts last year but his performances during the tournament belied his lack of experience at the highest level as he formed a fine understanding with Declan Rice. 9

DECLAN RICE: The West Ham man wears his heart on his sleeve and was also a driving force in the middle of the park. Alongside Phillips, they were rarely bested by their opposite numbers. 8

Declan Rice was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s midfield. (Nick Potts/PA)

JORDAN HENDERSON: The Liverpool captain had not played since February before joining up with the squad and it restricted him to a smaller role – but he played it to perfection, including grabbing his first-ever England goal in the Ukraine win. 6

JUDE BELLINGHAM: Turned 18 during the competition and, while his minutes were limited, he clearly has the trust of Southgate and is only likely to be better off for the experience. 7

PHIL FODEN: Was tipped to be a star of the tournament but slipped out of the side having started the first two games and never really got going. Unlucky to hit the post against Croatia. 6

JACK GREALISH: Very much the people’s player, Grealish’s name was bellowed around Wembley when he would warm-up on the touchline but Southgate’s preference for pace meant he would not get a starting berth. 7

MASON MOUNT: Like Chilwell, the Chelsea man spent time in self-isolation during the tournament but proved his worth to Southgate by coming straight back into the side when available and always looks at home in the England set-up. 7

BUKAYO SAKA: The 19-year-old had a slow-burning tournament, not making an appearance until a star-turn against the Czech Republic. Missed the Ukraine win with a slight knock but was recalled immediately for the semi-final. 8

Saka shone after being given a chance to impress in England’s final group game. (Mike Egerton/PA)

RAHEEM STERLING: Quite simply the player of the summer for England and – quite possibly – the whole tournament. Scored the winning goal in both group games and started the scoring against Germany while also being a thorn in the side of opponents throughout. 9

JADON SANCHO: On the cusp of a big-money move to Manchester United but had to wait until the quarter-final win over Ukraine to get a start and then he was replaced by Saka for the semi-final having failed to usurp his team-mate. 5

MARCUS RASHFORD: Looked to have tired towards the end of his club season, the Manchester United forward did not start a game for Southgate’s side. 5

HARRY KANE: Was under pressure having failed to score in the group stages but came to life after that, hitting one against Germany, a brace in Rome to see off Ukraine and tucking away the semi-final winner against Denmark. 8

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN: Always the back-up to captain Kane but the Everton man was also behind Rashford when it came to playing the central striker’s role and was often one of the three men to miss out on the matchday squad. 5

Gareth Southgate has led England to a first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. (Frank Augstein/AP)

GARETH SOUTHGATE: Led England to a surprise semi-final place at the 2018 World Cup but established himself as a national treasure this summer, even if his tactics in the earlier stages were widely questioned. The 50-year-old speaks eloquently and gave a young group of players the platform to deliver for their country. 9