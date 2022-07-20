Hull complete signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik
By PA Staff published
Hull have completed the signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik from Antalyaspor.
Sinik joins the Sky Bet Championship side for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit, and has signed a three-year deal with the club holding a 12-month option.
The 23-year-old made 123 appearances for his hometown club Antalyaspor after coming through the youth ranks to make his debut in May 2015.
Last season, the versatile winger registered seven assists and scored three goals in 32 Super Lig appearances, having made his senior international debut against Italy in March.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.