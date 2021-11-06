Hull end losing run by beating fellow strugglers Barnsley

George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter scored to secure a valuable 2-0 win for Hull over relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Tigers, who had lost their last five Sky Bet Championship games, were on the front foot for large parts of the game and got a deserved victory over the managerless Tykes.

Barnsley caretaker boss Joseph Laumann made three changes to the team that claimed a big win against Derby on Wednesday night, with Jordan Williams, Liam Kitching and Devante Cole coming in.

Hull’s Grant McCann made two changes to his team from the defeat at West Brom, with Nathan Baxter and Di’Shon Bernard joining the starting XI.

There was a brief spell of pressure from the home side in the opening exchanges but the first real chances fell to Hull.

The ball was cut back to the edge of the Barnsley box for Richie Smallwood but he could not keep his volley down.

Josh Magennis was the next to have a go at goal. The Hull forward did well to create space for himself but his left-footed effort failed to hit the target. Jacob Greaves then saw his header go just wide of Brad Collins’ post.

The Tigers got the goal their domination deserved on 33 minutes. Collins did well to stop Jasper Moon from turning into his own net but Honeyman followed up and clinically finished into the bottom corner.

Mallik Wilks had the last chance of the half when he looped his header wide and the away side went into the break good value for their lead.

The first chance of the second period came after Hull hit Barnsley on a counter-attack, the ball fell to Greg Docherty from close range but Collins produced a top save and Magennis blasted his follow-up over the bar.

That was a wake-up call for the Reds and they started to create some openings of their own. Home substitute Callum Styles had a try from distance but Baxter’s save was a comfortable one.

Callum Brittain then had time and space in the box but could only land his effort straight into the arms of Hull’s man in goal.

The Tigers were defending resolutely and, in the 75th minute, broke away to score a vital second. Honeyman found Lewis-Potter on the right, who coolly slotted home.

Hull’s Ryan Longman was inches away from adding a third but the substitute’s strike cannoned back off the post and into the arms of Collins.

The victory for Hull was their first away success since the opening game of the season and sees them leapfrog Barnsley into 22nd in the table.