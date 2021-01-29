Hull sweat on George Honeyman fitness

George Honeyman is a major doubt for Hull as they look to return to winning ways against Swindon.

The in-form midfielder limped off midway through a miserable midweek defeat at Accrington with a shin injury and will face a late fitness test.

Honeyman’s absence would be likely to mean a first start for Dan Crowley since he joined the Tigers on loan from Birmingham.

Reece Burke has been on the bench since returning from suspension and is an option if Grant McCann looks to shuffle his starting line-up.

Under-pressure Swindon boss John Sheridan has full-back Ellis Iandolo available for the trip to the KCOM Stadium.

Iandolo has not played for over a month after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury but is available for selection.

Zeki Fryers, Mathieu Baudry, Tom Broadbent and Jonathan Grounds remain absent but the latter is close to a first-team return.

Sheridan will be without winger Jonny Smith, who was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Bristol City.