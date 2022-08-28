I am enjoying it so much – Antonio Colak happy with his start at Rangers

Antonio Colak admitted that things could not be better at Rangers after he scored a double in the 4-0 win over Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Croatia international grabbed the vital goal against PSV Eindhoven last Wednesday night to take the Light Blues into the Champions League where they will face Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli in the group stage.

Returning to cinch Premiership duty, Colak, who joined the Govan club from PAOK in July, took his tally to seven goals in seven games with two strikes against County after midfielder John Lundstram had opened the scoring in the first half and before substitute Steven Davis added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Colak told RangersTV: “We are really happy that we won 4-0 at home, it was really important especially after the European night we had.

“We wanted to show our dominance as fast as possible and we created a lot of chances, scored a lot of goals, kept a clean sheet and it couldn’t be better.

“We created a lot of space for each other, created a lot of possibilities, everyone tried to be in the box and we had each other’s back, even when we lost the ball and we could have had a bigger result.

“I am enjoying it so much. I am trying to work hard and to score so many goals in this short period couldn’t be better for me as a new player and I just want to continue like that and keep pushing.

“It is the best feeling at Ibrox in front of our fans, I enjoy every moment, every win and every goal and I just want to keep it like that.”

Malky Mackay was less than pleased that Gers defender James Sands escaped a red card when the game was goalless after he grappled Staggies striker Jordy Hiwula to the ground to prevent him getting a clear run on goal, while already on a yellow card.

However, the County boss was pleased to give 16-year-old academy graduate Dylan Smith his debut as a second-half substitute.

Mackay said: “I am delighted for him. He’s a terrific potential. He just turned 16 three months ago and he’s straight in the first team and merited coming on to the pitch.

“He took the ball three or four times in the right-back area and his passing success was 100 per cent.

“Delighted for him and his family, they are locals and he deserved his professional debut.”