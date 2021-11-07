"I can turn Manchester United's season around" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defiant after derby defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that he can still turn Manchester United's season around.

The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday and are now nine points adrift of top spot in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side were dominant for the entire game at Old Trafford, condemning United to a defeat that was arguably just as demoralising as last month's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Solskjaer is set to come under heavy pressure once more given the extent to which his team was outclassed.

But the Norwegian remained defiant after the game and insisted that he is still the right man for the job.

"I have good communication with the club. I want the best for United and as long as I'm here I want to do everything I can to improve this,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We've been through this a few times and since the last home game it's been a very difficult period. Systems or style we need to be on the front foot more. I can't look at myself and say this is how I want United to be."

"Can I turn United's season around? Definitely. And you're right, back to where we should be, for me it's about back to what we started to look like, we started to look a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see. We've had three or four weeks now of a disappointing spell.

"The result and performance against Tottenham was good but it's not what we want to look like, to put it that way.

“We want to be on the front foot and more aggressive. But unfortunately, we've had to try and get a few good results.

"We got a couple against Atalanta and Tottenham but today was a big step back."

It remains to be seen whether the United hierarchy will consider making a change over the international break.

Solskjaer will hope for the opportunity to get the Red Devils back on track when they face Watford on November 20.

