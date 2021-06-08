"I have never believed we should just stick to football" - Gareth Southgate addresses England fans in open letter

During his press conference last week, Gareth Southgate came out in support of taking the knee following fans booing the action before England's game against Austria.

Now, in an open letter to England fans directed by The Players' Tribune, Southgate offers his thoughts on using his position, similarly to his players, for greater change.

"I have never believed that we should just stick to football," Southgate states.

"I know my voice carries weight. Publicly I am the England men’s football team manager. I have a responsibility to the wider community to use my voice, and so do the players.

"It’s their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate.

"This is a special group. Humble, proud and liberated in being their true selves."

With the prominence of social media among today's generation of players, Southgate delves into the ways players can galvanise change, despite the abuse they suffer on a constant basis.

To him, footballers are now more than just someone that plays 90 minutes a week. They're important figures in society that have the potential to elicit long-lasting changes.

"Our players are role models. And, beyond the confines of the pitch, we must recognise the impact they can have on society. We must give them the confidence to stand up for their teammates and the things that matter to them as people.

"Social media has been a key resource in giving our players a platform and has been a positive tool in so many ways. In fact, I feel like this generation of England players is closer to the supporters than they have been for decades. Despite the polarisation we see in society, these lads are on the same wavelength as you on many issues.

"There are genuine risks for our players online and I will always want to protect them, but I would never put rules on how or when they use their accounts while on England duty. I trust them and know they are mature enough to make their own decisions, to do what’s right for their mental health and to keep being a force for good as we strive for a better society."

Dear England,This one's for you.@GarethSouthgate on creating memories, @England pride and what's bigger than football.https://t.co/ccXs7Y1AnfJune 8, 2021 See more

While he understands that it will be England's performances judged this summer, Southgate philosophically discusses the importance of highlighting these social issues.

"Of course, my players and I will be judged on winning matches. Only one team can win the Euros. We have never done it before and we are desperate to do it for the first time.

"But, the reality is that the result is just a small part of it. When England play, there's much more at stake than that.

"It’s about how we conduct ourselves on and off the pitch, how we bring people together, how we inspire and unite, how we create memories that last beyond the 90 minutes. That last beyond the summer. That last forever.

"I think about all the young kids who will be watching this summer, filling out their first wall charts. No matter what happens, I just hope that their parents, teachers and club managers will turn to them and say, 'Look. That’s the way to represent your country. That’s what England is about. That is what’s possible.'"

(Image credit: PA)

Southgate extends into greater detail about his memories following England's football team, from when he first watched them at the 1982 World Cup, to now managing them at his second international tournament. He explores what it means to be English, and the pride that people have for their country.

However, Southgate's point throughout the letter also reverts back to the same underlying point - that he and his players are representing the nation of England as a collective, and not just the on the pitch.

"What I want to speak about today is much bigger than football.

"As we go into this summer, I know that there will be a lot of emotion tied up in the Euros, and in this England team. I can’t possibly hope to speak for an entire country, but I would like to share a few things with you, as we begin this journey.

"My belief is that everyone has pride [in England]. And that includes the players. What is sometimes forgotten is just how much it means to the players.

"Despite all the changes in modern football, what cannot be questioned about the current generation of England players is their pride in representing this country.

"This idea that some players don’t know what it means to play for England — or don’t care — has become something of a false narrative.

"The journey to earn an England cap is an incredibly difficult one, regardless of background or circumstance. Only around 1,200 players have represented England at senior men’s level. Ever."

READ MORE

FIXTURES Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

WALL CHART Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

GROUNDHOPPER Euro 2020 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know