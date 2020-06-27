Iago Aspas snatches Celta Vigo a point against Barcelona

Barcelona edged back to the top of LaLiga on Saturday night but Iago Aspas’ 88th-minute equaliser for Celta Vigo cost them two crucial points as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Barca were looking to capitalise on playing first, with rivals Real Madrid not in action until Sunday’s trip to Espanyol.

A Luis Suarez brace, either side of Fedor Smolov’s 50th-minute equaliser, had them on course to do so but Aspas struck late in what could be a crucial moment in this tight title race.

Goals from Raul Garcia, Oihan Sancet and Asier Villalibre helped Athletic Bilbao to a 3-1 win over Mallorca in the afternoon match.

Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga trophy in an empty stadium as they ended the campaign with a 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Kingsley Coman, Mickael Cuisance, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller were all on the scoresheet for the newly-crowned champions.

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner struck twice as RB Leipzig won 2-1 at Augsburg, moving them within three points of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who suffered a shock 4-0 home defeat to Europa League-chasing Hoffenheim.

Andrej Kramaric scored all four goals for the visitors, the last of them a 50th-minute penalty.

Borussia Monchengladbach made certain of the final Champions League spot with a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin as Jonas Hofmann and Breel Embolo got on the scoresheet.

Werder Bremen thrashed Cologne 6-1 to avoid automatic relegation, a fate suffered by Fortuna Dusseldorf after they were beaten 3-0 by Union Berlin to join Paderborn in the second tier.

Paderborn signed off with a 3-2 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayer Leverkusen beat Mainz 1-0 and Freiburg were 4-0 winners over Schalke.