Ianis Hagi back in contention for Rangers after Covid lay-off
By PA Staff
Rangers have Ianis Hagi back for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Livingston following a Covid-19 lay-off.
Right-back Nathan Patterson returns after an ankle knock.
Ryan Jack is still working on his fitness after calf surgery, Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee injury. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.
New signing Stephane Omeonga is in line for a Livingston debut.
Jackson Longridge is a doubt after going off injured against Celtic while manager David Martindale will be careful with Andrew Shinnie after his match-winning display in that match, after losing him earlier in the season to a groin injury.
Rangers loanee Ben Williamson will drop out of the team that beat Celtic while Craig Sibbald (leg wound), Sean Kelly (ribs) and Jaze Kabia (knee) remain out.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.