Ilkay Durmus and Alex Jakubiak pushing for starts as St Mirren host Hearts

St Mirren have no fresh injuries ahead of their Ladbrokes Premiership bottom-two clash with Hearts.

The likes of Ilkay Durmus and Alex Jakubiak could come back in after starting on the bench at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Ryan Flynn and Kyle Magennis are out with long-term knee injuries.

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel is confident that Sean Clare, Jamie Walker and Liam Boyce will be fit.

Clare went off with knee injury in Saturday’s draw with Motherwell at Tynecastle, while Walker and Boyce suffered head knocks.

John Souttar (Achilles) and Peter Haring (pelvic trouble) are still out, while midfielder Toby Sibbick could resume training this week after a bout of glandular fever.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Cooke, Lyness.

Hearts provisional squad: Zlamal, Smith, Hickey, Halkett, Dikamona, Bozanic, Clare, Damour, Irving, Walker, Moore, Meshino, Boyce, Naismith, Washington, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Henderson, Langer, Pereira.