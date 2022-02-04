I’m ready to go – Luis Diaz eager to hit the ground running at Liverpool

Luis Diaz says he is ready to help lead Liverpool’s charge as soon as he is needed following his £37.5million move from Porto.

The Colombia forward touched down in Liverpool from Paris on Friday before meeting his new manager Jurgen Klopp and team-mates at the club’s training ground.

And Diaz, who scored 41 times in 125 appearances for Porto, could yet make his debut in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Cardiff at Anfield on Sunday.

In an interview with the club’s website, Diaz, when asked how ready he is to play and make a contribution for the Reds, replied: “I think right from the word go.

“I’m committed to being available from today, the very first day I’ve arrived.

“I’ve already trained a bit today, I was out on the pitch and then in the gymnasium.

“So yes, my mindset is that I’m ready to help out my team and do my bit and contribute. I’m available to the manager and his coaching staff for whatever they need me for, and I’ll be ready to go whenever.

“This is an important moment for me and it is all about working 100 per cent because the first thing is being available and being fully match-fit so that I can produce and perform out there on the field.”

Diaz, 25, will be competing against Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota for a place in Liverpool’s impressive front line.

Speaking earlier on Friday, manager Klopp said he hoped Diaz’s arrival will inspire the club’s other forwards.

“It excites me a lot knowing that I am going to have a manager of that standing and stature,” added Diaz of the Liverpool boss.

“You could see that for yourself both times we came up against Liverpool with Porto, you could tell he was a good person and that not only on the football side of things, but he takes care of the personal side of things as well.

“At first it is going to be a settling-in period and a chance to grow alongside my team-mates and the manager and his coaching staff.

“He is going to help me a lot, so I am really happy to be here sharing that experience with him. Here is hoping that he helps me a lot in my career as a professional player.

“I’m very happy and pleased to be here at this great team and this great club. I’ve not been here for very long but in the short time I’ve had with my new team-mates, I’ve shared a few words with some great players and real references at this club.

“I’m very proud to be meeting up with them, and to now have the chance to play alongside them as a team-mate and share a dressing room with them is a great source of pride for me.”