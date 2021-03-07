In pictures: Rangers fans celebrate Scottish Premiership title triumph

Rangers were crowned kings of Scotland for the first time in a decade on Sunday after bitter rivals Celtic failed to beat Dundee United.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the celebrations that followed.

Rangers fans gather outside Ibrox to celebrate (Robert Perry/PA)

A dog with a flag tied around its harness (Robert Perry/PA)

Rangers fans hold up a flag (Jane Barlow/PA)

A fan on a bike waves a flag (Robert Perry/PA)

A Rangers fan celebrates outside Ibrox (Jane Barlow/PA)

A plane flies over Dundee United’s stadium with the message ‘Can You See Us Now?’ (Jeff Holmes/PA)

A sticker on a gate at Ibrox referencing Celtic’s failed attempt to win 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row (Robert Perry/PA)

A Rangers fan wears a celebratory face mask (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Rangers fan celebrates by taking a photo outside Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)

A fan holds a flag aloft (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fans embrace outside Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)