In pictures: The career of former Liverpool and Scotland forward Ian St John

Soccer – Football League Division One – Chelsea v Liverpool
(Image credit: PA Photos)

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker, and television presenter, Ian St John has died aged 82.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at his career in pictures.

Ian St John file photo

St John made his Scotland debut aged just 20 (PA)

Soccer – Football League Division One – Liverpool Photocall

The striker, front row third from right, signed for Liverpool in 1961 (PA Photos)

Ian St John – FA Meeting – London

Manager Bill Shankly, left, said Liverpool could not afford not to sign St John (PA)

Liverpool are Champions

Celebrating the title in 1964 after a 5-0 win over Arsenal (PA)

Ian St John file photo

A goal for Scotland against England at Wembley in a 2-2 draw in 1965 (PA)

Soccer – FA Cup Final – Leeds United v Liverpool – Wembley Stadium

Three weeks later St John, second right, headed the winner in the FA Cup final against Leeds (PA)

Soccer – FA Cup Final – Leeds United v Liverpool – Wembley Stadium

Holding the cup aloft (PA Photos)

Saint and Greavsie to return to TV

Presenting Saint and Greavsie with Jimmy Greaves won St John a new generation of fans (Setanta/PA)

Soccer – Emlyn Hughes Funeral

At the funeral of team-mate Emlyn Hughes in 2004 (Phil Noble/PA)

Ian Saint John mural

A mural in Liverpool alongside striker partner Roger Hunt (Peter Byrne/PA)